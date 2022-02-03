Barclays Begins Coverage on Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of Euronext stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. Euronext has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.