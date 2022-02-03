Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Down 1%

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) shares were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 120,243 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 116,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 240,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

