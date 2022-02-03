Barclays Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Sell

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM stock traded down C$0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.38. 419,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,167. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$36.32. The stock has a market cap of C$22.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.