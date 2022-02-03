Barclays Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.