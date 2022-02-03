Barclays PLC Acquires 13,395 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.