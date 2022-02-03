Barclays PLC Acquires 15,349 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 228.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

