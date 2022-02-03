Barclays PLC Acquires 18,994 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

NYSE:BZH opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.