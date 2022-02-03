Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $160.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

