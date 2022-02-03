Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

