Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after buying an additional 310,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $158.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.07. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,811 shares of company stock worth $5,187,979. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

