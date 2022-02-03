Barclays PLC Buys 11,575 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 469.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMX opened at $76.90 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

