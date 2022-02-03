Barclays PLC Buys 2,774 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE CHCT opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

