Barclays PLC Buys 38,942 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 710.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 308.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,014,000 after buying an additional 754,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 158,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter.

CHIQ opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

