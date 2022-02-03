Barclays PLC Buys 42,382 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 344.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Everi worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Everi by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.72. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

