Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 1.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 172.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AerCap by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,870,000 after purchasing an additional 250,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.