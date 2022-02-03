Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,278 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

