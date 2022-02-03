Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADPT stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $67.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

