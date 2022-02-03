Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Lantheus worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 299.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 92.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $506,067. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

