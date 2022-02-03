Barclays PLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

