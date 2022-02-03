Barclays PLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Harsco worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 38.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 372,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

