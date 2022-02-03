Barclays PLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Preferred Bank worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

PFBC opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

