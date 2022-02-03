Barclays PLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Zumiez worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zumiez by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zumiez by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.