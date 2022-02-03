Barclays PLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after buying an additional 184,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

