Barclays PLC Has $1.30 Million Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of MFA Financial worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 1,194,987 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MFA Financial by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 625,748 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

