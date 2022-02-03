Barclays PLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Tivity Health worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after buying an additional 83,621 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.