Barclays PLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Dril-Quip worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.11. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.