Barclays PLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NEP opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.38%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

