Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $350,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

