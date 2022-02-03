Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $168.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $182.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.