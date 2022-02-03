Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $856.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

