Barclays PLC Invests $1.33 Million in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WNS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in WNS by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 105,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

