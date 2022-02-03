Barclays PLC Invests $1.33 Million in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WNS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in WNS by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 105,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
WNS opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
See Also: G-20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.