Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Replimune Group worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Replimune Group by 101,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $861.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,448 shares of company stock worth $1,371,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

