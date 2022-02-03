Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,742 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 217,485 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.35 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

