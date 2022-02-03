Barclays PLC Purchases 27,337 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 340.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Triple-S Management worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 98.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

