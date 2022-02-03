Barclays PLC Purchases 29,840 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 966.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,894,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $481,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,177 shares of company stock worth $7,273,280 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.