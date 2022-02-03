Barclays PLC Purchases 5,687 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

