Barclays PLC Purchases 6,655 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 151.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.