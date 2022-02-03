Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 20,754 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 85,830 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,595,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

