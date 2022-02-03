Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 173.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

ITM opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.