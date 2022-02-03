Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of General American Investors worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 11.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAM opened at $42.50 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

