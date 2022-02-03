Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

AQN opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

