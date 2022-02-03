Barclays PLC Sells 19,736 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,736 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after buying an additional 43,140 shares during the period.

NYSE COLD opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.29. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

