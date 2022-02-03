Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 98 ($1.32) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

Prs Reit stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.40) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of £573.97 million and a PE ratio of 20.05. Prs Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.51).

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.