Barclays Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €165.00 ($185.39) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($206.74) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €164.33 ($184.64).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €155.55 ($174.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €147.46 and a 200-day moving average of €146.06. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €130.10 ($146.18) and a one year high of €163.35 ($183.54).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

