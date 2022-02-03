Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

BBWI traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.66. 4,167,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

