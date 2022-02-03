Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,554,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,458,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. 78,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.