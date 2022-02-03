Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

BVNRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

