Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 507.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.0% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

