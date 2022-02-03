BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

BCE stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its position in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BCE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BCE by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,905,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BCE by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

