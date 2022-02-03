BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.25

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$67.25 and last traded at C$67.23, with a volume of 294987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.84.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

